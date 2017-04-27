2 SC home invasion suspects shot during attempted robbery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies say two home invasion suspects were shot while trying to rob a man.

The incident occurred on April 24.

Deputies said they received a call from the emergency room at Mary Black Hospital around 5:30 a.m. for two shooting victims. The hospital said they came in their own vehicle.

They couldn’t talk to one of the victims because of the severity of his injuries, but were able to speak to a female victim because her injuries were not as serious.

Deputies interviewed the woman and determined that her description of events that led to her getting shot didn’t make sense. She became uncooperative after deputies confronted her about her explanation.

Twelve hours later, victims of a home invasion came to the sheriff’s office to report the crime. The report says they called their mom and spoke to a lawyer before reporting the incident.

The victims told deputies the incident happened in the 100 block of Sprouse Road in Spartanburg.

One of the victims said the suspects assaulted him outside the home, and then forced him inside while holding a gun to his head.

When they got inside, that victim was able to knock the gun out of one of the suspects’ hands and while they were fighting to get the gun, that victim yelled to his brother upstairs.

The brother came down with a shotgun and shot at both suspects.

The suspects ran and neither of the victims were sure if either of the suspects had been shot.

The suspects were named as Destinie Nichole Matheny, 21, of Inman, and Calvin Lee Phillips, 23, of Boiling Springs.

They are both charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Matheny was released from the hospital yesterday and booked into the detention facility, according to deputies.

Phillips was transferred from Mary Black to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He is still be treating and will be moved to the detention center after he is released from the hospital.