3 cats, dog perish in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four pets were killed Wednesday evening in a Fayetteville house fire.

One person sustained minor injuries trying to save the animals and was displaced from the home, a single-wide mobile home in the 300 block of Peejay Lane. No firefighters were injured. Neighbors also tried to save the pets, but without success. Three cats and a dog perished.

Firefighters remained on the scene Thursday evening to complete salvage and overhaul operations.

“An investigation into the origin of the fire will be conducted upon the completion of other operations,” fire officials wrote in a news release.