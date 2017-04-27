3 cats, dog perish in Fayetteville fire

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four pets were killed Wednesday evening in a Fayetteville house fire.

One person sustained minor injuries trying to save the animals and was displaced from the home, a single-wide mobile home in the 300 block of Peejay Lane. No firefighters were injured. Neighbors also tried to save the pets, but without success. Three cats and a dog perished.

Firefighters remained on the scene Thursday evening to complete salvage and overhaul operations.

“An investigation into the origin of the fire will be conducted upon the completion of other operations,” fire officials wrote in a news release.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s