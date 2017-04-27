Body found in Neuse River not related to flooding, Smithfield police say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The body found in the Neuse River Tuesday near Smithfield was not related to the week’s heavy rains and flooding, police said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation crew was working to clear debris from support columns on the Neuse River Bridge on U.S. 301 around 3 p.m. when the body was found.

Smithfield police said the body is that of a male who stands around 5 feet 3 inches tall and has a black and red tattoo on the upper right arm and shoulder.

If anyone has any information please contact the Smithfield Police Department tip line at (919) 989-8835 callers can remain anonymous or go to the Town of Smithfield Webpage if you want to speak directly to a investigator please call (919) 934-2121.