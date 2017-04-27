Cary downtown projects advancing

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary has been growing for decades, from a sleeping town to a bustling, sprawling suburb. Now, town officials are working to spruce up its downtown.

The first phase of park in the downtown has been completed. The first phase alone had a $5.6 million budget.

And improvements on Academy Street are wrapping up.

RELATED: Cary unveils $5.6 million Downtown Park

Planners are working on the second phase of the park, which will include a library and a parking deck. Thursday, the Town Council will discuss the possibility of hiring a national design firm to help develop a civic space downtown.

On Thursday, Cary residents were glad to see the growth, but also said they wanted more options.

Resident Corrie Robertson said there should be more restaurants open at night.

“So that once families are together in the evening they can come downtown and enjoy just the city in the evening,” Robertson said.

“There are limits to what we can do here because it’s a small street and the spaces are small,” said Kay Struffolino, who has lived in the town since 1972. “The real estate is limited, but I think they are doing a great job with it.”