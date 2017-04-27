Cumberland County school bus involved in crash in Fayetteville

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County school bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning, according to Cumberland County emergency communications officials.

Emergency officials received a call just after 7 a.m. about a bus crash located at Oak and Gillespie streets.

The bus has been identified as Cumberland County school bus 829. No injuries have been reported and it’s not clear at this time if any students were on the bus at the time of the collision.

CBS North Carolina has reached out to Cumberland County Schools for more information.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigation the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

