Dry weather continues but river flooding still a concern

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — River Flood Warnings are still in effect for some rivers in central North Carolina, mainly from the Triangle eastward. The Tar River has crested in Franklin and Nash Counties, but as water continues to flow downstream, we are keeping an eye on the potential for more flooding in Edgecombe County. The Tar River in Tarboro is now above flood stage and will crest just below major flood stage late Friday into early on Saturday.

The Neuse River has crested in Clayton and Smithfield and water levels are continuing to drop. The Neuse River is near flood stage at Goldsboro and will crest near major flood stage on Monday.

A weak cold front will move toward central North Carolina late Thursday and with it, a shower or thundershower will be possible after sunset Thursday night. That front will move by to our north and wash out. A warm front will then move to our north on Friday which will allow very warm air to move in for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday will approach 90 in many areas. Except for a slight chance of a late-day shower or storm on Sunday, the weekend will be mainly dry.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight risk of a late day shower or thundershower, mainly in the evening. The high will be 85. Winds will be south 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be nearly 30 percent.

Thursday Night will be mostly cloudy with a shower or thundershower possible. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be south 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm. The high will be 88; winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 68.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of a late day shower or storm. The high will be 87, after a mo rning low of 67. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 40 percent. Tuesday will be clearing and slightly cooler. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 59.

