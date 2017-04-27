Fayetteville man charged in 62-year-old man’s beating death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 41-year-old man faces a first-degree murder charge after Fayetteville police said he murdered Jeffrey Brewington last week.

Brewington was found beaten in his home Friday along the 2100 block of Goins Drive. Brewington died Sunday morning at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Matthew J. Smith, of the 3900 block of Welmont Drive in Fayetteville was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with Brewington’s death, police said.

Smith already faces charges stemming from incidents on April 25 and 26.

On April 25, police said Smith was involved in a breaking and entering along the 2300 block of Oklahoma Court.

From that incident, he was charged with larceny, breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

Smith has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and injury to personal property following an April 26 robbery of the Tobacco Road Outlet located at 2897 Owen Drive.

Smith was transported to a local area hospital where he is currently being evaluated for an unspecified medical condition unrelated to his apprehension.

