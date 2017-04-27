Homeowner says Raleigh should help with Crabtree Creek



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In Raleigh, some of the folks who were flooded the worst this week deal with some kind of flooding just about every time there’s a big rain.

The city says these residents either live in a flood plain or near a water source, and an overflow of water in these areas is natural.

Resident Shari Davis says there’s a bigger problem. Davis lives right next to an overflow pond for Crabtree Creek.

“Over the course of the years it just seems as though that area, the water just keeps creeping closer and closer,” said Davis of the pond.

The water still has not reached normal levels from this week’s rain, turning Davis’ garden into a swimming hole for geese. The water didn’t stop there either.

“If your car was parked here, your car would get flooded,” said Davis as she stood in her driveway.

Davis’ basement was half filled with water. She keeps a tally of each flood she’s been through.

“It’s only been six months since our last significant flood,” she said.

This week’s flood also affected more of her neighbors.

“Over the course of years you have all this runoff and sediment flowing into there,” said Davis of the pond.

A washed up tree trunk in her yard is proof. She says the pond is getting shallow, and its only drain routinely gets blocked.

“I’ve talked to the city; I’ve actually walked into the mayor’s office,” said Davis.

But, she says, the drain is on private property, and the city leaves it up to the property owner to Clean it. Meanwhile she is literally losing ground in her fight against the flood.

“The land on this side of my house keeps deteriorating,” said Davis.

It worries Davis that one day her home could be in serious trouble.

CBS North Carolina has reached out to the city about maintenance of the pond and how often they clean debris from drains across Raleigh. We’ll bring you their response when we get it.