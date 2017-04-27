Man shot, seriously injured outside Raleigh apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and seriously injured in an apartment complex in Raleigh Thursday morning, police said.

Police responded to 1319 Kent Road, apartment B, around 1:15 a.m. in response to a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found a man shot in the breezeway outside an apartment in the Tree and Leaves apartments complex.

The man was transported to WakeMed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police have not said what injuries the victim suffered or his name.

The shooting is under investigation and witnesses are being interviewed by police.

The shooting is not believed to be random and no one is in custody at this time.

