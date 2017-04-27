Man with ‘fisherman’ hat fondled woman at UNC library, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a woman reported that a man fondled her in a library on UNC’s campus.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. Thursday, UNC officials said.

The man who did the fondling was described as being in his mid-40s, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a “fisherman-style” hat, a short-sleeved tan shirt with a black collar, dark pants and a gold watch and had a green backpack with him, officials said.

Police are asking anyone who knows who or where the man is to call 911.