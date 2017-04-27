Orange tops Webb in softball powerhouse battle



OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two of the top softball teams in the state collided Thursday in Oxford.

Perennial power Orange jumped out to a 2 to 0 lead in the first inning on Alicia Pettiford’s two-run single.

Home standing Webb tied it in the bottom of the first on pitcher Mary Anna Clement’s two-run homer to left.

Webb broke the tie in the fourth inning, taking a 3 to 2 lead, but Orange scored four runs in the fifth inning to break the game open. The Panthers went on for the 9 to 3 win, improving to 15 and 1 on the year and 9 and 0 in the Big Eight Conference.

Webb suffered its first league loss and fell to 15 and 3 on the year. The two teams meet again on Friday at Orange High School.