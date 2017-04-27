Raleigh’s first dog park gets $30K donation for improvements

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh’s very first dog park received a $30,000 check today to make improvements after it won an online competition last year.

The Millbrook Exchange Dog Park, which was opened in 2003, beat out Indianapolis’ Broad Ripple Bark Park in the online vote with a last-minute surge in votes to finish in first place in the Beneful Dream Dog Park Project.

The dog park was entered into the competition last year after Beneful called the City of Raleigh Parks & Recreation Department to see if they wanted to enter Millbrook to be one of the seven dog parks selected to compete for a $30,000 donation.

The dog park will also receive a “Doxie” tunnel for the dogs, which should arrive in about two months.

Raleigh Parks and Recreation officials said that given the age of the park, it’s in need of infrastructure improvements such as fixing a drainage issue. Other than that, they want to hear from the public on what improvements they’d like to see made to the park.