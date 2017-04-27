UNC’s Mitch Trubisky taken by the Chicago Bears as 2nd pick in NFL draft

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky tries to ward off Stanford linebacker Mike Tyler during the second half of the Sun Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Lambie)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Chicago Bears surprised the NFL by trading up to pick North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

There was some thought they might wait a round or two to take a QB. Instead, the Bears jumped at the chance to take Trubisky even though they signed Mike Glennon after cutting Jay Cutler.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Trubisky ranked fifth in the country with a 68.0 completion percentage, threw 30 touchdowns against just six picks, and averaged 288 passing yards per game.

The Bears gave the San Francisco 49ers the No. 3 pick and a pick next year.

The Cleveland Browns started the draft selecting Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett.

