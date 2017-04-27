Wanted fugitive sexual predator believed to be in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – A Florida fugitive sexual predator is believed to be in North Carolina or on his way to Pennsylvania to see his relatives, the U.S. Marshals Service says.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Ernest Eugene Reigh, who officials say vanished after being released from state prison March 1.

He was being jailed for failing to register his address as a sexual predator.

Reigh is accused of sexually assaulting a Southport Middle School student in 1995. He worked as an assistant at the St. Lucie County Jail but was suspended after the student told investigators that Reigh forced her to perform sexual acts.

According to the girl, the sexual assaults lasted two years.

Reigh was convicted of lewd and lascivious acts and sentenced to state prison.

Reigh was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida. He is described as being bald, around 5’6″ and 160 pounds with blue eyes.

U.S. Marshals say Reigh has a history of carrying firearms and previously admitted to selling a machine gun.

Rewards in addition to the $2,000 being offered by the U.S. Marshals may be available from other sources. Anyone with information regarding Reigh’s location is urged to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at 305-710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at 954-707-2457.