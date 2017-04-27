Wayne Community College murder trial gets underway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Jurors in a Wayne County murder trial saw graphic images Thursday of the victim shortly after he was shot in the face in 2015.

Kenneth Morgan Stancil III, 22, was arrested in Florida, a day after authorities say he shot and killed Ron Lane, 44, a print shop director at Wayne Community College in April 2015.

Stancil stayed silent except when speaking quietly with his attorney.

He spent much of the trial combing his beard.

It’s a big change from when he confessed to killing Lane shortly after his capture.

Then, Stancil had loud outbursts filed with vulgar language which had him physically removed from the courtroom.

Stancil worked with Lane at the community college print shop. Another shop employee testified Thursday that after Stancil lost his job, he came into the office and yelled at Lane before shooting him in the face.

That led to a campus-wide search.

“The biggest concern here, or two concerns here, is one, is getting all the civilians, teachers, faculty, staff, out of the building, and also looking for what might be an active shooter,” said Steve Mozingo with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The jury saw a 3D image of the print shop and surveillance video of Stancil coming to and fleeing the campus.

“Pull out the shotgun, go into the print shop. Exit the print shop running, go back down the stairwell. Go around this building running with the shotgun in hand,” said Cpt. Warren Butler, Wayne Community College Police.

Prosecutors plan to show evidence seized from Stancil’s home, including weapons and numerous items related to white supremacy, Neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan.

The victim was openly gay, and deputies investigated the murder as a hate crime.