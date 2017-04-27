Wilson dries out, picks up the pieces yet again

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Things in Wilson are starting to dry out.

U.S. Highway 264 reopened for a time before more flooding prompted state officials to close it again, and the water is no longer up to the front door of Bill’s Barbecue.

This week’s watery onslaught came only six months after the city dealt with flooding from Hurricane Matthew.

The owner of Bill’s said no water got inside and that the hope is to reopen Friday after a routine health inspection.

The owners of other businesses, such as Crossfit Wilson, weren’t so lucky.

“Right now, it’s a matter of pulling things out of that aren’t waterproof and air drying then,” said Austin Aycock, the gym’s owner. “Thankfully, we got sun and heat and some wind. We’re trying to recover what we can.”

The Crossfit folks are hoping to get back into their building by Friday, if the water goes down enough to allow that to happen.

But even after the water recedes, residents and business owners will be left with a residue of mud and the risk of mold.

Officials say that U.S. 264 is closed between exits 40 and 43. The detour is as follows:

Take Exit 43 (US-301). Turn right onto US-301 North. Continue for one mile and Turn Left onto Forest Hills Road SW. Continue for two miles and Turn Left on to NC-42 West. Continue on NC-42 West for 3 miles to reaccess I-795/US-264