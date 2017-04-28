12-year-old shot in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year-old child was shot Friday night near Fuquay-Varina, officials said.

Officials say sometime before 9 p.m., an 11 year-old and a 12 year-old were playing with a gun when it discharged accidentally, striking the 12 year-old on Fishing Court outside Fuquay-Varina.

Authorities arrived at the scene as the child was taken to a local hospital by a family member, officials said.

The child’s injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Officials say no charges have been filed at this time, however, the incident remains under investigation.