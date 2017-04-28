12-year-old shot in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-year-old child was shot Friday night in Holly Springs, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the extent of the child’s injuries was. It also wasn’t immediately clear how the child came to be injured. The shooting happened sometime before 9 p.m.

Authorities arrived at the scene as the child was taken to a local hospital by a family member, officials said.

Deputies from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the incident Friday night.

More details will be added as they become available.

