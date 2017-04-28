Apex High runners shot at with BB gun, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Members of the Apex High School cross country team sustained minor injuries when someone shot unknown projectiles at them on two separate occasions this month.

On April 4 and 26, the students were injured by projectiles fired between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., police said.

The runners told police they saw an older, light blue four-door sedan in the area. The vehicle could be a Toyata with a license plate that could partially read ?LM-4?21, police said.

The vehicle may also have two stickers on the back.

Witnesses told police the people in that vehicle pointed “something” and they heard a series of “pops” in rapid succession.

The two injured students did not require medical attention.

The Apex Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle and/or occupants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hunter at 919-362-8661.

