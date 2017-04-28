Body found in Fayetteville was man killed during Matthew, police say

Rodney Terrell Williams (Fayetteville Police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man whose body was found near Cedar Creek Road was killed during flooding related to Hurricane Matthew.

Police responded to the discovery, which was made behind the Eastside Green Apartments near Cedar Creek Road on April 21.

The body was in the woodline and had been found by a person walking on a path connecting the apartments to some nearby businesses, police said.

The body was identified as being Rodney Terrell Williams.

The 49-year-old was was reported missing on November 2.

“The deceased subject was in an advanced state of decomposition and the body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and cause of death,” police said.

