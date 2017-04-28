Clayton names former Apex captain as police chief

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Clayton announced Friday a former Apex police captain will now serve as its new police chief.

C. Blair Myhand will begin his job as Clayton’s chief of police starting May 15. He worked for Apex police for 11 years.

“I am both humbled and honored to be chosen to lead such a quality law enforcement agency,” Myhand said. “I have been fortunate to experience many things in my career, and I hope to bring those to bear in leading the men and women of the Clayton Police Department.”

Clayton Police Chief R.W. Bridges is retiring Friday after four years as chief. Bridges worked with the Clayton Police Department for close to 20 years.

Myhand retired from the U.S. Army as a 1st Sgt. where he served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The difference between the police department and the community should be indistinguishable; we are all keepers of this community and its people,” Myhand said. “Together, we will achieve the highest levels of professionalism, engagement, and cooperation as the Town of Clayton continues to grow and expand.”