Deputies use dogs, helicopter to search for teen reported missing Friday

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) — Deputies in York County, South Carolina, are looking for a teen girl who went missing very early Friday morning.

Jamie Lee Allison Margas, 18, was reported missing from her home near Twins Lakes and Mt Gallant roads around 1 a.m. Friday. Deputies, K9 officers, and the SLED helicopter were all sent to the area to search.

Margas is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 105 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-629-3059 immediately.