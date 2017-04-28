Florida man bites firefighter’s arm, ripping skin off from elbow to wrist, officials say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County firefighter is recovering after a suspect literally bit a chunk out of his arm.

It happened after Battalion Chief Kevin Shireman responded to a car accident off Thornhill Road at Moonlite Pass.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Breonski Gardner crashed his car into a fence. When first responders arrived, he became combative and and tried to bite several deputies and first responders.

They used their tasers, but Gardner kept struggling, even after being handcuffed.

Deputies tell us, Gardner bit Shireman’s arm twice, the second time taking huge chunk out of his arm and ripping the skin from his elbow to his wrist.

A witness near the accident tells News Channel 8, Gardner even made threats against them and lunged at them a couple of times before being fully subdued and taken into custody.

Gardener is facing several charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and making threats a public servant or their family.

His bond is nearly $40,000.