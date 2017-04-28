Juror dismissed in Wayne Community College shooting trial

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A judge dismissed a juror Friday in the trial of a 22-year-old man accused of shooting a Wayne County Community College employee to death with a shotgun in April 2015.

Kenneth Morgan Stancil III, 22, was arrested in Florida, a day after authorities say he shot and killed Ron Lane, 44, a print shop director at the school.

Friday would be the third day of testimony in Stancil’s trial.

The judge dismissed a juror who had contact with a witness in the trial. Both work at Wayne County Community College and had contact Thursday night.

The dismissed juror was one of four alternates in addition to 12 main jury members. The dismissed juror will not be penalized as he didn’t initiate contact.

Stancil worked with Lane at the community college print shop. Another shop employee testified Thursday that after Stancil lost his job, he came into the office and yelled at Lane before shooting him in the face.

The jury saw a 3D image of the print shop and surveillance video of Stancil coming to and fleeing the campus.

