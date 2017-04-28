MUGSHOTS: 62 arrested in ‘Operation Spring Cleaning’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office says more than 60 people were arrested in a multi-agency warrant sweep called “Operation Spring Cleaning.”

The sweep was carried out on April 19 and April 20.

Sixty-two people with outstanding arrest warrants were taking into custody.

Law enforcement served a total of 87 warrants, which included 48 felonies, 34 misdemeanors and five summonses.

The operation included one drug-related search, which resulted in three new drug charges being filed.

Officers from the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, Chesapeake Police Department, Chesapeake Probation and Parole Office, Norfolk Police Department, Virginia Beach Police Department, Portsmouth Police Department, Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service were a part of this operation.

