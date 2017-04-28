NC medical marijuana advocates take legalization message straight to lawmakers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Advocates for medical marijuana in North Carolina took their message straight to state lawmakers Thursday.

A group called NC Women for Cannabis held a display inside the General Assembly and also held a “funeral” for the bills that have been filed that would legalize medical marijuana.

None of the bills have passed either the House or Senate and Thursday was the crossover deadline, which likely means the bills are dead for the two-year legislative session.

“Medical cannabis is a vital issue to me and could save a lot of people’s lives and not just from cancer,” said Rebecca Forbes, a medical marijuana advocate and lymphoma survivor. “There’s a lot of research coming out on autism, on seizures, on [multiple sclerosis] and Parkinson’s.”

Despite the failure of the bills to pass either chamber, medical marijuana supporters said they will continue advocating for their cause.