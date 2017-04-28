NC medical marijuana advocates take legalization message straight to lawmakers

Beau Minnick By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Advocates for medical marijuana in North Carolina took their message straight to state lawmakers Thursday.

A group called NC Women for Cannabis held a display inside the General Assembly and also held a “funeral” for the bills that have been filed that would legalize medical marijuana.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

None of the bills have passed either the House or Senate and Thursday was the crossover deadline, which likely means the bills are dead for the two-year legislative session.

“Medical cannabis is a vital issue to me and could save a lot of people’s lives and not just from cancer,” said Rebecca Forbes, a medical marijuana advocate and lymphoma survivor. “There’s a lot of research coming out on autism, on seizures, on [multiple sclerosis] and Parkinson’s.”

Despite the failure of the bills to pass either chamber, medical marijuana supporters said they will continue advocating for their cause.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s