NC prosecutor accused of using mirror to peep on Wake Forest University student

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — Brooke Webster, the assistant district attorney for Alleghany, Ashe, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, is accused of peeping on a female Wake Forest University student in the campus library earlier this month.

The university told WFMY a student said Webster was using a mirror under a desk in the library to look at her on April 20. Campus police found Webster in the library and issued a trespass warning, escorting him from campus. Two days later, a Forsyth County Magistrate issued a criminal summons for Webster for peeping.

Wake Forest says it’s increasing police presence on campus as a result and is supporting the affected student. Webster will be arrested if he returns to campus.