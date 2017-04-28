Near-record temps likely by Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a bright and warm Thursday, a weak cold front will approach central North Carolina Thursday night and a couple showers and storms will be possible. Widespread heavy rain is not expected. Any thunderstorm, however, could produce a strong downburst wind.

On Thursday, the Triangle had a high of 82 after a morning low of 62; and Fayetteville had a high of 84, after a morning low of 62. The normal high this time of year is 75 with a normal low of 51.

River Flood Warnings are still in effect for some rivers in central North Carolina, mainly from the Triangle eastward. The Tar River has crested in Franklin and Nash Counties, but as water continues to flow downstream, we are keeping an eye on the potential for more flooding in Edgecombe County. The Tar River in Tarboro is now above flood stage and will crest just below major flood stage late Friday into early on Saturday. The Neuse River has crested in Clayton and Smithfield and water levels are continuing to drop. The Neuse River is near f lood stage at Goldsboro and will crest near major flood stage on Monday.

That front will wash out on Friday and a breezy southwest flow will set up and temperatures will soar into the upper 80s with partly sunny skies.

The weekend looks mainly dry and quite warm. Highs on Saturday will approach 90 and be in the upper 80s on Sunday. There is just a slight risk of a late day shower or storm on Sunday.

The next weather maker will be a cold front on Monday. Scattered showers and storms are expected.

Behind that system, drier and slightly cooler air will move for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system will move in for next Thursday with more scattered showers and storms possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a couple showers and an evening storm possible. The overnight low will be 62. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be mostly cloudy early; then become partly sunny and warm. The high will be 87. Winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph.

Friday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 68. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 90; winds will be southwest 8 to 12 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny with just a stray chance of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 68. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be clearing and slightly cooler. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 59.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant. The high will be 79, after a morning low of 55.

Next Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 75, after a morning low of 58. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

