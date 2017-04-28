No charges for man who bought alcohol before teen’s fatal Wake County crash, DA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County District Attorney’s Office won’t prosecute the man who bought alcohol for his teen sister shortly before she crashed, wandered away from the scene and was later found dead, District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday night.

An open bottle of whiskey was found in the vehicle after the wreck.

Warrants related to the crash stated that Lauren Jenkins’ older brother, Nicholas Scott Jenkins, bought the alcohol with money provided by his sister and her friends.

