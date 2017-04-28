NYPD: Woman shot at point-blank range saved by her purse

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) – Police say a New York City woman shot at point-blank range during a robbery was saved from a bullet wound thanks to her purse.

The New York Police Department says a 52-year-old man ran up to his intended victim on a Brooklyn street early Wednesday morning and demanded her car keys.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The Daily News reports the 39-year-old woman fought back against the man. During the struggle, the man fired a round at point-blank range. Police say the bullet tore through the victim’s purse, wallet and clothes, but stopped short of actually hitting her body.

The man then pistol-whipped the woman, took her keys and drove off in her vehicle. Police later found him nearby in the vehicle and arrested him on attempted murder charges.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s