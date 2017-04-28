Police hunting for man who robbed Durham bank

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man robbed the State Employees’ Credit Union branch at 3810 Ben Franklin Boulevard in Durham about 10 a.m. Friday, police said.

The man entered the bank and demanded money, but never showed a weapon, according to police. The man fled with cash, though police aren’t saying how much.

Police described the robber as a man in his 40s wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and a blue hat.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Investigator C. Krieger at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.