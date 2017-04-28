Suspect threatened robbery victim with ashtray, SC deputies say

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people were arrested in an armed robbery in Lancaster County that happened Monday night.

Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.

The man said he knew the robber, 24-year-old Morgan Joyce Varn, and that she invited him over. Jonathan Michael Robinson, 23, was also in the home, along with another woman and two men.

The victim told police Varn demanded his cell phone and money while Robinson was armed with a handgun. Police say Varn then smashed the screen on the phone and threatened the victim with an ashtray. That’s when the man left and called police.

After the suspects refused to come out of the home, a SWAT situation briefly got underway, police say.

SWAT entered the home and took Varn and Robinson into custody. Officials say during a search of the home, they found ammunition, a pistol that was reported stolen in a July car break-in, and a “substantial” amount of cash.

Robinson was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and malicious injury to personal property.

“Varn signed a personal recognizance bond on the property damage charge, but bond was denied for Robinson and Varn on all the other charges,” police say.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or CrimeStoppers at 888-274-6372.