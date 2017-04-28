Tennessee man says neighbor shot, burned his huskies after her dog was killed

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an allegation of animal cruelty.

According to Larry Morrisett, his two Siberian Huskies got loose from his yard on Easter Sunday.

He says his family’s dog Kenai was trained to stay behind an electric fence.

Their recently adopted husky, Sierra, was being trained on their back porch.

He says on Easter, Sierra snuck out of the gate and Kenai took off after her, past the electric fence.

Then, according to one of the Morrisett’s neighbors, the huskies killed her pet Chihuahua.

Her name has not been released because she hasn’t been charged with a crime. However, she spoke with CBS North Carolina’s sister station WKRN News 2 over the phone.

She said to protect her dog and her other animals, she shot and killed both of Morrisett’s huskies.

Then, when the sheriff’s department wouldn’t take the bodies, she says she burned their bodies in her yard.

“We understand that our dogs were off of our property, and we have no problem being held accountable,” Morrisett told News 2. “But we weren’t given the opportunity to hold ourselves accountable or to make that situation right with her.”

Also, he says even though the dog had tags, the neighbor never called. So, while he and his wife were looking for Sierra and Kenai, they were already dead.

The Chihuahua owner told News 2, “I did not know who the owners were and I did not ask. I was just left with two dead dogs in my yard.”

But to add insult to injury, the Chihuahua owner posted about the incident on Facebook.

The posts were private so only her friends could see them, but a mutual friend sent the posts to the Morrisetts.

“They were hard to read,” Morrisett said.

The posts read, “I lost my baby girl this morning. She suffered terribly, too. She was attacked by two large dogs.”

She continues that she got her “vengeance.”

“Those two dogs are dead. That’s the only thing that is helping me feel better,” she writes. “It smelled like BBQ in my back yard today. Sheriff wouldn’t have the bodies hauled off so we put them in the burn out. Diesel burns real hot!”

Now, the Morrisett’s children are devastated and he says there’s nothing left to bury in their yard.

“There was no thought process to is this someone’s pet,” Morrisett said. “It was a thought process of I’m mad, I’m mad at them and I’m going to make sure they pay.”

According to Tennessee law, a person can shoot a dog if they’re a threat to themselves or their livestock. The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating if burning them without notification is an offense.