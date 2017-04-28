Woman gives birth in NC gas station parking lot with help of 911, firefighters

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) – A couple on the way to the hospital Friday morning had to make an unexpected stop at a local convenience store so their son could make his entrance into the world.

The birth of the baby boy was a success thanks to the teamwork of some dedicated emergency responders and a 911 telecommunicator.

The couple was on the way to CMC-Northeast when they realized they needed to stop. They pulled into the parking lot of Sandy’s One Stop on Highway 152 in China Grove, which, fortunately, is right across the street from the fire department.

The mother of the boyfriend of the woman giving birth called 911 at 6:53 a.m. and was on the line with telecommunicator Michelle Baughman.

“I was a paramedic for 12 years and never involved in a birth,” Baughman said,”but this is the second one I’ve done over the phone.”

Baughman began giving instructions to the woman as firefighters arrived.

“The woman was giving birth,” said Chief Mike Zimmerman of the Bostian Heights Fire Department. “The front passenger seat of the car was the delivery room.”

Chief Zimmerman, along with Captains Todd Overcash, Chuck Haas, and firefighter Todd Bittle, all helped, even allowing the father to cut the cord once the boy was successfully delivered.

Baughman stayed on the line until she heard the firefighters in the background congratulating the couple on the birth of the child.

Chief Zimmerman noted that the four firefighters have combined experience of nearly 100 years, but for each of them, it was the first experience with the birth of a child.

Captain Daniel Robinson and Paramedic Summer Surratt took over, taking care of the mother and placing the baby boy on her chest for the ambulance ride to the hospital.

Rowan EMS Director Frank Thomason said it was an excellent example of good teamwork all the way around from everyone involved.

