Airman and 3 women nabbed in illegal bar bust, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Air Force Airman and three women were charged last weekend when authorities busted an illegal bar in a home, Fayetteville officials say.

Police said they began receiving complaints of an “illegal liquor operation” in a home along the 1200 block of Bromley Drive.

On Sunday, police and the Cumberland County Alcoholic Control Board searched the home, police said in a news release Saturday.

“ABC Agents located a fully operational bar in the home with pool tables and a dance area,” police said. “Law enforcement officials seized liquor, beer, narcotics and drug paraphernalia during the investigation.”

Authorities also seized cash and “credit card processing equipment that was associated with the illegal operation,” police said.

According to police, the four people cited in the case are:

• Darren Donovan, 28, who is an active Airman in the U.S. Air Force, is charged with misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for narcotics

• Silvia Ciciliot, 31, is charged with misdemeanor maintaining a dwelling for narcotics.

• Rachel Heath, 29, is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

• Meagan Thompson, 22, is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule IV.

Police also said that the Cumberland County Alcoholic Control Board issued charges against Donovan for the illegal liquor operation at his home.