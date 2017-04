FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WNCN) – About 40 customers lost power when a delivery truck driving in the area of North Main Street near O’Reilly Auto Parts, took down power lines around 4:00 a.m.

A spokesperson from Duke Energy says the truck knocked down the power lines and four poles causing the outage.

About 20 customers were restored by 9:30 a.m. and the remainder will be restored by 1:30 p.m.

Duke Energy crews were at the scene throughout the morning to repair the damages.