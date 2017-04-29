Flooding creates challenges at Jordan Lake

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Jordan Lake State Park is in the process of re-opening its boat launch ramps after flooding this week washed out three of them.

Most of the Vista Point boat area remains underwater.

Logs and other debris now float through the parking lot — and a boat is needed to get out to the docks.

Crews cleaned the Ebenezer Area on Saturday and expect to reopen it Sunday.

The closed areas led to crowds at some of the other launches, which still saw some challenges.

“You have to walk out on the dock. You have to walk through about four feet of water in order to get to the dock to launch your boat,” said Art Steinhafel of Raleigh

Another person talked about problems getting the boat out of the water.

“This is going to be interesting actually putting the boat back on the trailer, because usually we rely on the boat ramp having more of an angle, because of this though, so I have to power dock it and get up on the harness,” said Tyler Jones of Apex.

Some of the bigger boats had a difficult time, but a canoe and kayak rental company said water up on the banks made it easier for paddlers to get out to the middle of the lake.