Garner residents losing their homes, but confused about when



GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a 100 Garner residents are in danger of losing their homes.

Their complex, the Forest Hills Apartments, is no longer accepting Section 8 benefits. At first, families were told they’d have until June 15 to leave. Then, this week, they say they received letters from the complex’s new owners, telling them they had to be out by the end of the month.

County commissioners said at a Friday night meeting with residents that they’ve spoken with Ellers Capital Partners, who told officials that they’ve started a legal eviction process, but the actual deadline will still be June 15.

“We was really panicking,” said Debra Champion, of Forest Hills. “It’s just that you have a home one minute and you don’t know if you have a home or not. So all this inspiration, this love came out tonight is overwhelming.”

“We are working to do what we can to extend the timeline as much as we can,” said Matt Calabria, the vice chairman of the county board. “There’s a lot of discommunication, miscommunication, confusion about this.”

A Legal Aid attorney said he plans to speak with the owner’s attorney Monday. He urged residents to keep paying rent in the meantime.