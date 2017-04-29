Man sought after NC woman found dead in her home

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) — Deputies in Rowan County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man after a woman was found dead in her home.

On Friday, deputies were called to the 170 block of Lyerly Pond Road, which is off of Faith Road, after 53-year-old Shelia Godfrey was found deceased. Investigators said it appeared Godfrey had been dead since Thursday evening.

Godfrey’s car, a white 1987 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was later found at the Super Speedwash on Avalon Drive in Salisbury. Surveillance video shows a white male operating the car Thursday night.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Lt. Chad Moose at 704-216-8687, detectives at 704-216-8686, or Rowan Communications at 704-216-8500.

If you fear retribution, want to remain anonymous, and possibly collect an award of up to $1,000, information can be submitted 24/7 via the web http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org, or by calling the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

