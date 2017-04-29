Motorcyclist dies after crash at NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — One person is dead after an accident on Eastwood Road Saturday afternoon.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the accident involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Lindsay said the motorcyclist, an adult male, died at the scene near the intersection with Bay Creek Drive.

The motorcyclist ran into the vehicle causing heavy damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

WECT is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.