NC 6-month-old dies at hospital, parents possibly facing murder charges

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) — The parents of a six-month-old that died in the hospital Saturday could be facing potential murder charges after allegedly abusing the baby, officials said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NC parents charged with abusing 6-month-old baby

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the baby died Saturday after being in the Levine Children’s Hospital since March 24, ultimately remaining in critical condition for over a month.

Deputies say the baby’s parents, 34-year-old Steven Glenn Dean and 34-year-old Morgan Lyndsay Conn, were both arrested after officers issued a search warrant for a home on Rehobeth Church Road in Shelby.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT GALLERY

The District Attorney told WBTV that murder charges are forthcoming.

Those charges will be presented to the grand jury on Monday, the District Attorney said.

Dean and Conn were each originally charged with felony child abuse and given a $150,000 bond.

The other children in the home have been placed in DSS custody.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.