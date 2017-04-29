NC family uses food drive to remember son killed on baseball field

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Sitting on a set of baseball bleachers in Hugh MacRae Park, Garrick Newsome said it’s not often you will find him anywhere near a baseball field.

“It’s a rarity. It’s hard to come back here,” Newsome said. “The first thought is just the reminder that he’s not here anymore.”

It’s been three years since his son, 11-year-old Alex Newsome, was hit and killed by a line drive during baseball practice.

“A nightmare for any parent,” Newsome said. “You never get over it. You just learn to live with it.”

Alex’s parents will never fully get over the feeling of losing a child. They said Alex’s smile could light up a room, along with an appetite that could fill one.

“You ask any of his friends or anybody that knew him, the kid loved to eat,” Newsome said while cracking a smile.

It’s not surprising, of all the issues he became passionate about, that Alex chose child hunger. Newsome said his son would discuss the issue frequently at the family dinner table.

“I could tell he would always think about that. It would bother him,” Newsome said.

Alex got involved in Nourish NC, a non-profit that feeds hungry children in Wilmington and surrounding areas. His parents decided to keep his passion for giving back alive by creating a food drive in his honor.

“We couldn’t think of a better way for something like this to have formed and continued in his name,” Newsome said.

For the past three years since Alex’s sudden death, the food drive has inspired hundreds of kids across the county to give back for a good cause. The memory of Alex Newsome lives on through a passionate community.

“I hope he is proud of me and I hope he is proud of our family,” Newsome’s dad said while staring at the baseball field where he always played catch with his son. “I can’t wait to see him again.”

If you would like to get involved in the food drive, various baseball teams and a Girl Scout troop will be collecting donations Saturday at area Harris Teeter stores. Here are the locations where you can drop off food:

Hanover Center

Mayfaire

Location on Gordon Road

Location on Porter’s Neck

Location across from UNCW

