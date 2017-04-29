NC police officer shot at several times after car stopped for expired tag

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WMFY) – A Burlington police officer was shot at during a traffic stop Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said two officers pulled over a Kia around the intersection of North Ireland and Sellars streets for having an expired tag,

During the traffic stop, the driver ran away and an officer started to chase him.

During the chase the officer was shot at multiple times. Police said he did not return fire and was not injured.

Police said the man was able to run away. If you have any information about the suspect, police ask for you to call 336-229-3500.

For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.