NC teacher charged with sexual battery involving student, deputies say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A Southwestern Randolph High School teacher is accused of having sexual contact with a student.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says Jarret Adam Elliott was charged with one count of sexual battery.

The sheriff’s office says it received a complaint from a student on Monday. The student alleged that Elliott had sexual contact with another student while at the school, according to officials.

Investigators found the complaint was valid and charged Elliott, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office says Elliott resigned from the Randolph County School System during the investigation.

Elliott received a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is not in custody and is awaiting trial.

