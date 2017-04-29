NC teacher charged with sexual battery involving student, deputies say

By Published:
WFMY image

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A Southwestern Randolph High School teacher is accused of having sexual contact with a student.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says Jarret Adam Elliott was charged with one count of sexual battery.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The sheriff’s office says it received a complaint from a student on Monday. The student alleged that Elliott had sexual contact with another student while at the school, according to officials.

Investigators found the complaint was valid and charged Elliott, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office says Elliott resigned from the Randolph County School System during the investigation.

Elliott received a $5,000 unsecured bond. He is not in custody and is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2017 WFMY

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s