Overturned tractor trailer closes portion of I-40 east in Orange County

According to State Highway Patrol, the right lane of I-40 near exit 263 (New Hope Church Road) is closed due to a tractor trailer crash.

The tractor trailer attempted to pull over on the shoulder of the road near Hillsborough when it began to roll and overturned.

Officials say this incident is being treated as a hazmat situation because the tractor trailer was transporting Sodium Hydrosulfite in the cargo area. Sodium Hydrosulfite is flammable and considered dangerous.

Crews are using extreme caution to turn the truck upright.

Once the truck is upright, I-40 eastbound will be shut down in 15-20 minute increments so crews can relocate the cargo.

The interstate is not expected to return to normal operations until between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes.