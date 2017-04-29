Small explosion hurts worker, closes Fayetteville Cheddar’s restaurant

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A worker was hurt and a restaurant was evacuated Saturday evening after a small explosion in the kitchen, Fayetteville fire officials said.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. at Cheddar’s at 225 N. McPherson Church Road.

About 200 people were evacuated from the restaurant after “a small explosion” in a cooker in the kitchen, officials said.

One Cheddar’s worker was injured in the incident.

The business was closed after the explosion, which did not damage the building.

A manager at the business, who did not provide her name, told CBS North Carolina the worker had a slight burn.

The manager also said the small explosion was little more than a “loud noise” that startled people inside the restaurant.

Cheddar’s plans to reopen on Sunday, the manager said.

The health department is now investigating the incident, officials said.