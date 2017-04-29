Warm and dry Sunday, cold front late Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A River Flood Warning is still in effect for the Tar River at Tarboro, the river there is expected to crest late Sunday, moderate flooding is occurring there. The Neuse River at Goldsboro continues to have flooding and that river is expected to crest late Sunday.

Warm southerly breezes brought temperatures close to 90 in many areas. On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 89 after a morning low of 72; and Fayetteville had a high of 91 after a morning low of 74. The normal high this time of year is 76 with a normal low of 51.

Warm southerly breezes will be around again on Sunday with partly sunny skies. Highs will be just a couple degrees less warm than Saturday.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front late Monday. That front will bring in some scattered showers with a few storms possible. The best chance for any storms will be Monday evening. That front will move east by early Tuesday. So, Tuesday will turn out mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

It should be dry and warm on Wednesday. Some cooler and unsettled weather will move in on Thursday and Friday. Showers will be possible with a storm possible each day. By next Saturday a few showers will still be possible with cool highs of just near 70.

Tonight will be fair and mild. The overnight low will be 69. Winds will be south-southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm. The high will be 86. Winds will be south 8 to 12 mph.

Sunday Night will be partly cloudy. The overnight low will be 67. Winds will be south 8 to 15 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a shower possible in the midday, then scattered showers and isolated storms around later in the day. The high will be 83; winds will be south 12 to 20 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will become mostly sunny. The high will be 78, after a morning low of 59.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 81, after a morning low of 55.

Thursday will become mostly cloudy with PM scattered showers and isolated storms. The high will be 75, after a morning low of 60. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of a storm. The high will be 71, after a morning low of 59. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Next Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. The high will be 70, after a morning low of 55. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Be sure to download our WNCN Weather app for the latest video and hour by hour forecast updated personally by the WNCN weather team in addition to interactive and futurecast radar.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9