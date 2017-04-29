Woman convicted of prostituting NC girl, 12, who later became pregnant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman is convicted of prostituting a North Carolina girl — who later became pregnant — by arranging for her to get raped by adult men for money.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports Flora Riano Gonzalez was sentenced Friday to between 11 and 16 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of sexual servitude and felony child abuse involving prostitution.

Prosecutor Kia Chavious says the girl was first raped in 2011 at age 12. When she became pregnant at 14, Gonzalez reported to police the girl had been sexually abused.

Gonzalez was charged with human trafficking, sexual servitude and two counts of felony child abuse involving prostitution and sexual acts.

The girl had also contracted chlamydia.

The case came to light when the girl became pregnant and Gonzalez told police the girl had been sexually assaulted so she’d get a free abortion.

Despite coaching from Gonzalez, the girl told police she’d been forced into prostitution.

But Chavious says that was a ruse to get the girl a free abortion.

During the trial, prosecutor Chavious said Gonzalez drove the girl to have sex with men and brought the girl to a man who raped her and made arrangements for her to have sex with men for money.

Gonzalez’s attorney Lisa Costner says her client didn’t force the girl into prostitution. The girl is now 18 and in counseling.