250,000 attend 35th annual Dogwood Festival in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday was the last day for Fayetteville’s 35th annual Dogwood Festival.

The event attacks hundreds of thousands of people and millions of dollars into the local economy.

Downtown Fayetteville was the place to be as nearly 250,000 people attended the festival.

“We love it every year, we always have a good time coming, this is his firs time coming and the second time he’s ridden carnival rides,” said Jessica Goins.

Festival organizers called this year’s event “bigger and better.”

Officials expect $4.5 million will be pumped into the local economy from patrons.

And at the festival, there were many food options.

“We had some Philly cheesesteaks and some sausage and his favorite thing has been the slushies,” Goins said.

For kids, the festival had many attractions including face paint and lots of games.

It was Zoe Stevens’ first time attending.

“Well we’re playing games and about to go get candy and stuff it’s fun,” Stevens said.

The festival including more than 200 vendors.

New this year, was an extended footprint which stretched the festival along Hay Street and made several blocks of merchandise for people to browse.

The festival this year also included three stages for live music.

Unfortunately, all the fun ends Sunday but the event will be back next year, around the same time and place.