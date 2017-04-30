3 kayakers rescued from Cape Fear River in Harnett County

By Published:
Erwin Bridge (N.C. Highway 217) over the Cape Fear River near Tom Byrd Lane. Google maps image

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Three kayakers from a group of six were rescued in the Cape Fear River near Erwin on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. the group called 911 after they launched in the river earlier in Lillington near Howard’s Barbecue, officials from the Erwin Fire Department said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

One of the kayakers was rescued under Erwin Bridge (N.C. Highway 217) near Tom Byrd Lane after he was found caught in a tree, officials said.

Two other kayakers were found on top of their kayaks in the river about 300 yards from a pumping station, according to officials.

The other three kayakers were able to get out of the river on their own at Cape Fear River Trail Park.

Officials said recent flooding caused problems for the kayakers.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s